Kellum Hire Enhances Paradigm® Homebuilding Expertise

Cory Kellum joins Paradigm as Sales Account Executive.

/EIN News/ -- Middleton, WI, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paradigm announces the hiring of Cory Kellum, a sales professional with hands-on experience in the construction trades and more than a dozen years in account management roles ranging from real estate sales to SaaS technology.

As an Account Executive, Kellum will focus on Paradigm’s expanding homebuilding technology market, including Paradigm Omni, a virtual home design software that helps production homebuilders create a virtual design experience for homebuyers.

“Cory is ideally suited to represent Paradigm’s homebuilding technology,” says Ted Nafzger, Chief Revenue Officer. “His experience in the real estate and homebuilding segments, combined with his success in enterprise software sales, will go a long way in helping builders take advantage of Paradigm’s homebuilding software.”

About Paradigm: Paradigm’s technology platform is the largest of its kind in the world, serving customers in both new construction and renovation markets by increasing sales and operational efficiencies. Their customers include homebuilders, dealers, lumberyards, distributors, retailers, and manufacturers. For more information, visit www.myparadigm.com.

Attachment

Ryan Mayrand Paradigm 1-608-470-3914 contactus@myparadigm.com