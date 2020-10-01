Oklahoma Launches Statewide Cyber Threat Sharing Platform

Anomali-Powered ISAC Makes Critical Information About Election Security, Pandemic-Related Fraud, and Attacks on Remote Workers Available to Agencies Across the State

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anomali, a leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions, today announced that the State of Oklahoma’s Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) activated its new Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAC). Powered by Anomali ThreatStream Community Edition, it provides government and corporate-partner entities across the state with immediate access to intelligence about the most serious threats targeting their operations. All agencies are under constant assault from massive waves of cyberattacks that impact citizens, police departments, municipalities, election precincts, and remote workers. With the ability to share information about adversaries, essential state services can reduce their risk of falling victim to disruptive and costly attackers.



“We’ve always been committed to deploying the most effective and efficient security solutions available. It’s the only way to stay ahead of bad actors and avoid catastrophe,” said Chance Grubb, State of Oklahoma ISAC Lead. “By extending visibility over threats to all affiliated entities, we will amplify our ability to detect the presence of any that are in our systems.”

Anomali ThreatStream Community Edition is the leading global threat sharing platform for ISACs, ISAOs, industry groups, and other threat intel sharing communities. Customers that build secure and automated threat sharing platforms are able to streamline the sharing and integration of indicators of compromise (IOCs) across their security ecosystems, allowing them to power intelligence-led operations that benefit from wider visibility and immediate detection.

“Adversaries frequently aim their attacks at numerous entities. They know that the more gates they rattle, the more likely they are to find one that can be broken open,” said Hugh Njemanze, CEO, Anomali. “We are honored that Oklahoma OMES chose us to power their ISAC. With the ability to automate threat intelligence sharing, every agency across the state will improve its ability to detect and prevent breaches, fraud, ransomware infections and other costly cyberattacks.”

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Anomali

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/anomali/

Blog: https://www.anomali.com/blog

About the Office of Management and Enterprise Services

The Office of Management and Enterprise Services provides financial, property, purchasing, human resources and information technology services to all state agencies, and assists the Governor’s Office on budgetary policy matters. Our mission: Serving those who serve Oklahoman’s by providing excellent service, expert guidance and continuous improvement in support of our partners’ goals. For more information, visit omes.ok .gov .

About Anomali

Anomali is the leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity. More than 1,500 public and private sector organizations rely on Anomali to see and detect threats more quickly, reduce the risk of security breaches, and improve security operations productivity. Anomali solutions serve customers around the world in nearly every major industry vertical, including many of the Global 2000. As an early threat intelligence innovator, Anomali was founded in 2013 and is backed by leading venture firms including GV, Paladin Capital Group, In-Q-Tel, Institutional Venture Partners, and General Catalyst. Learn more at www.anomali.com .