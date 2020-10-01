TopLine Wins Two Statewide Awards for Financial Literacy Education

TopLine takes home two awards for their efforts in providing financial education to youth and adults

/EIN News/ -- MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local member-owned financial cooperative TopLine Federal Credit Union won two statewide Desjardins Youth and Adult Financial Education Awards. These awards, sponsored by the Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN) and the Credit Union National Association (CUNA), recognize superior youth and adult financial education programs benefiting the credit union's members and communities.



TopLine was honored with a Desjardin Youth Financial Education Award for its partnership with YouthCARE Minnesota Community Service Star Employment Training program. This program focuses on communication, time management, post-secondary options and financial literacy. Since 2014, TopLine has held financial literacy workshops for the youth emphasizing goal setting, how to budget, saving and many other relevant financial education topics. Youth in the program earn minimum wage, and for many this is their first paycheck. Learning from experts on how to manage money help the youth build good saving habits and grow into financially healthy adults.

TopLine was also recognized with a Desjardin Adult Financial Education Award. In February 2020, TopLine partnered with Servion Realty and locally-owned Omni Brewing Company in Maple Grove, Minnesota to host a free home buying seminar. Mortgage lending consultants and real estate experts were able to provide attendees with customized information with an opportunity to meet individually to discuss specific home buying questions and needs. Every year TopLine hosts a variety of financial education workshops covering topics like student loan debt, budgeting, credit reports and scores, retirement planning, identity theft and more.



“We are humbled to be recognized for our dedication in helping members and our communities learn more about personal finances and prepare for their futures,” said Tom Smith, TopLine Federal Credit Union President and CEO. “Financial literacy is important for all ages because it equips us with the knowledge and skills we need to more effectively manage our finances, and TopLine is passionate about providing a variety of financial education programming to improve lives.”

These awards are named in honor of Alphonse Desjardins, the founder of the North American credit union movement, who helped establish the first American credit union in New Hampshire in 1909, and an ardent believer in the value of teaching individuals how to save. Award-winning entries will advance to the CUNA national competition, where they will compete with financial education projects from credit unions across the country.

TopLine offers financial literacy workshops for youth and adults throughout the year. Please visit www.toplinecu.com/financial-education or call 763-391-9494 to check for upcoming sessions or to arrange a special session for your group.

TopLine Federal Credit Union, a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 13th largest, with assets of more than $525 million and serves over 45,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services, as well as auto and home insurance, from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com. Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott or Washington Counties and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TopLineFederalCreditUnion

