UNCF Establishes $1M MetLife Foundation Scholarship Program

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is pleased to announce the establishment of the MetLife Foundation Scholarship Fund, a significant new program that will support African American students majoring in business, accounting or finance. Funded by a $1 million grant from MetLife Foundation, the program will support 60 college juniors attending historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Three cohorts of twenty students will receive approximately $7,300 each, with a possibility of renewal for their senior year, during the next three academic years.

“We are very grateful to MetLife Foundation for this generous gift to help students in need earn their college degrees,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, UNCF’s president and CEO. “We are only able to assist one out of every ten students who apply for assistance, so the need is great. Major donations like this help take a bite out of that need and move us all toward better futures—especially for deserving, talented students who just need a hand to help them get to and through college.”

The program will begin accepting applications on October 1; the deadline for completed applications is November 16. To be considered and accepted, students must meet the following criteria:

Possess a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale

Have a demonstrated, unmet financial need as verified by their college or university

Be enrolled full-time at an accredited HBCU

Be classified as a college junior when applying

Major in business, accounting or finance

“MetLife and MetLife Foundation have proudly supported UNCF since its founding 76 years ago,” said Dennis White, president and CEO of MetLife Foundation. “This scholarship program expands our partnership, and we applaud UNCF for its ongoing work to advance educational opportunity and racial equity.”

To apply for this and other scholarships, students should go to UNCF.org/scholarships.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

About MetLife Foundation

At MetLife Foundation, we are committed to expanding opportunities for low- and moderate-income people around the world. We partner with nonprofit organizations and social enterprises to create financial health solutions and build stronger communities, while engaging MetLife employee volunteers to help drive impact. MetLife Foundation was established in 1976 to continue MetLife’s long tradition of corporate contributions and community involvement. From its founding through the end of 2019, MetLife Foundation provided more than $860 million in grants and $85 million in program-related investments to make a positive impact in the communities where MetLife operates. Our financial health work has reached more than 13.4 million low- and moderate-income individuals in 42 countries. To learn more about MetLife Foundation, visit metlife.org.

