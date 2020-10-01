Juniper Research Recognizes Boku with two ‘Future Digital Awards’

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boku Inc., (AIM: BOKU), the world's leading provider of mobile payment and identity solutions, today announced that it is the recipient of two 2020 Future Digital Awards, Best Mobile Money Offering (Platinum) and Fraud Detection and Prevention Innovation (Gold). The Future Digital Awards are organized by Juniper Research to recognize companies which have made outstanding contributions to their industry and are likely to make a significant impact in the future.



The two awards recognize the unique value that Boku delivers to both mobile payments and identity on a global basis. The Best Mobile Money Offering award winner comes after Boku has integrated and launched several mobile wallets into its global payments network. The Fraud Detection and Prevention Innovation award recognizes Boku’s Authenticate product for its support for multiple authentication technologies that ensure compatibility as well as Boku’s unparalleled volume of direct connections to mobile operators.

Both awards are a testament to Boku’s platform approach to connecting merchants to a global network of local, mobile-first payments and identity endpoints.

Jon Prideaux, CEO Boku, commented, “Boku are thrilled to be recognized in both focus areas of our business. Our customers rely on us to develop solutions and connectivity that enable them to seamlessly and securely transact with their customers in every corner of the globe. These awards highlight the value we have and will continue to deliver to the global brands that make up our customer base.”

Enquiries:

Boku, Inc.

Jon Prideaux, Chief Executive Officer and Keith Butcher, Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0)20 3934 6630

IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR & IR)

Tim Metcalfe / Graham Herring / Florence Chandler

+44 (0)20 3934 6630

About Boku

Boku Inc. (AIM: BOKU) is the world’s leading provider of mobile payment and mobile identity solutions. Boku’s technology platform, which is linked to more than 200 mobile wallets and network operators worldwide, verifies user identity, executes payments, and provisions new services, simplifying daily mobile interactions between consumers and digital organizations.

Boku’s technology platform is used in over 59 countries with over 815 million verified transactions in 2019, contributing $5 billion to the digital economy. Businesses that currently employ Boku’s platform to simplify sign-up, acquire new paying users and prevent fraud include global leaders such as Apple, Discover, Experian, Facebook, FIS, Fiserv, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, PayPal, Sony, Spotify and Western Union.

Boku Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in various locations globally including in the US, Mumbai, Munich, Beijing, Paris, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Taipei, and Tokyo.

To learn more about Boku Inc., please visit: https://www.boku.com