Statement from the U.S. Center for SafeSport on the “Empowering Olympic, Paralympic, and Amateur Athletes Act of 2020”
DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the U.S. House of Representatives’ passage of the Empowering Olympic, Paralympic, and Amateur Athletes Act of 2020, Ju’Riese Colón, Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. Center for SafeSport, released the following statement:
“The U.S. Center for SafeSport fully supports the Empowering Olympic, Paralympic, and Amateur Athletes Act of 2020 and applauds its passage by the House.
“This important legislation, among other things, prioritizes athlete safety and reinforces the Center’s independence, ensuring athletes can continue to have a centralized, safe, and confidential place to report abuse and misconduct. By providing consistent funding, this bill also will sustain the Center’s ongoing work to put athlete well-being at the center of the nation’s sport culture.
“We want to thank and acknowledge the many co-sponsors who tirelessly championed this bill, including Representatives Ted Lieu (D-California), Diana DeGette (D-Colorado), Susan Brooks (R-Indiana), Annie Kuster (D-New Hampshire), Michael Burgess (R-Texas), and John Curtis (R-Utah). In addition, we want to extend our gratitude to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California), Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Maryland), Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California), and Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-New York).
“The Center also wishes to recognize the bill’s sponsors, Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) and Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut), as well as Chairman Roger Wicker (R-Mississippi) and Ranking Member Maria Cantwell (D-Washington), for their leadership in the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation; for their steadfast efforts on behalf of athletes; and for leading the effort in the Senate to establish safeguards that will protect millions of athletes from abuse.
“Above all else, we are grateful to the athletes who courageously shared their stories so that all athletes can participate in sport free from abuse.”
We look forward to this bill being signed into law.
About the U.S. Center for SafeSport
Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the U.S. Center for SafeSport is an independent, nonprofit 501(c)(3) responsible for responding to and preventing emotional, physical, and sexual misconduct and abuse in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement. The Center’s mission is to make athlete well-being the centerpiece of our nation’s sports culture through abuse prevention, education, and accountability.
Under the Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Abuse and Safe Sport Authorization Act of 2017, the Center serves as the exclusive authority to respond to reports of abuse and misconduct in the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and their recognized National Governing Bodies (NGBs) and Paralympic Sport Organizations (PSOs). The Center also serves as an educational resource for sports organizations at all levels, from grassroots amateur sports organizations to professional leagues. For more information about the Center, visit uscenterforsafesport.org.
