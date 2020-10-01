New Academic year calendar start in September

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 1 - New academic year calendar in Angola starts in September, shifting from February, according to the new framework school calendar.,

This was at the Cabinet Council’s session, chaired by president Joao Lourenço, stating that the new calendar goes from September to July of the following year.

This applies in higher education and at other levels of teaching institutions.

The document sets the academic period and the period of preparation.

It also determines the solemn moments, school, teaching, assessment activities and periods of interruptions and vacations.

It covers all public, public-private and private education and teaching institutions, which operate with the official curriculum.

Boosting the transport sector:

Wednesday's session also approved the National Master Plan for the Transport and Road Infrastructure Sector.

The Master Plan identifies priorities in the field of development and management of transport infrastructures and services, presents proposals for institutional development and capacity building in the sector and identifies changes of a legal and regulatory nature for their implementation.

As for the culture sector, the participants approved the table of fees due for the provision of services by the National Institute for Religious Affairs to natural and legal persons, as part of the process of constitution, recognition and functioning of religious denominations.

As for the Public Administration, Labor and Social Security, the Council approved the Regulation of Professional Internships.

“Document defines the rules, modalities and criteria that regulate the access and exercise of professional internships for young people aged between 18 and 25 years”, reads the Cabinet Council’s note.