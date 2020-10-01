Angolan President congratulates China, Nigeria

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 1 - Angolan head of state João Lourenço congratulated Thursday the People, the Government and the president of China, Xi Jinping, on the celebration of the seventy-first anniversary of the National Day of the People's Republic of China. ,

" I stress the relevant role the People's Republic of China has played as an essential player in the search for solutions to the problems that affects the world, with a view to strengthening and consolidating global peace and security ", João Lourenço says, in a message to his Chinese counterpart.

In a note from the Civil Affairs’ Office to the President of the Republic, João Lourenço underlines the effort that China is making to boost economic growth and social progress in various nations of the world, mainly on the African continent.

Finally, the Angolan statesman expressed the expectation that Angola and China will continue to take safe steps so that they can reach fundamental understandings that favour the development and the consequent well-being of the populations of the respective countries.

In another message, President João Lourenço highlights the 60th anniversary of the Independence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on 1 October.

According to the Angolan statesman, the Nigerian people mark the date with deserved joy and pride for the deeds achieved over the six decades of Nigeria's history.

He adds that during these decades Nigerians were able to overcome adversity and build a society that is renewed every day in search of progress, development, consolidation of National Independence and stability.

Angolan President highlights the effort that the authorities and the people are making to transform Nigeria into a thriving nation and committed to helping Africa prosper and assume an increasingly important role in the concert of nations.

The desire to see bilateral relations strengthened is also expressed in the letter sent by João Lourenço to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.