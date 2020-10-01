USDT Trading Arrives on Bitcoin Global

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Global continues its peer-to-peer trading platform. Following demand from customers, the company enables USDT support alongside Bitcoin. Tether’s USDT is the most prominent stablecoin in the cryptocurrency industry today.



Introducing USDT Trading on Bitcoin Global

Bitcoin Global users can now gain access to a second major crypto asset. Alongside Bitcoin, users will be able to trade Tether's USDT. The prominent stablecoin has a market cap of over $14 billion and continues to dominate the cryptocurrency trading landscape. Its overall trading volume is more than 50% of Bitcoin's, and nearly three times that of Ethereum.

Giving users more options to trade affirms the company's outlook on crypto assets. Bitcoin is the world's leading cryptocurrency, and USDT is the world's leading stablecoin by market cap and trading volume. Offering both assets to customers will elevate Bitcoin Global position in the peer-to-peer trading industry. It also increases the worldwide appeal of this platform.

A new Breed of Peer-to-peer Trading

Bitcoin Global differentiates itself from other platforms by not requiring users to verify their identity. Adding a Know-Your-Customer (KYC) procedure is not beneficial when the platform in question never controls user funds. Connecting buyers and sellers is not the same as providing financial transactions.

Funds flowing through this platform are kept in escrow to protect both the buyer and seller. The funds will be unlocked once the seller confirms the recipient of the buyer's payment. During this procedure, there is no one who can access the funds, not even members of Bitcoin Global. Providing security and peace of mind are two aspects Bitcoin Global prides itself on.

Ongoing Developments to Drive Adoption

Introducing traders to USDT is the latest development for Bitcoin Global. This platform has seen many changes over the past few months, all of which are designed to make Bitcoin more accessible and appealing to users globally.

The introduction of price equations has been a game changer for the platform. This option ensures users looking to either buy or sell Bitcoin - and USDT starting next week - to actively maintain their advertisements. Price equations formulas will ensure the order price derives pricing information from different exchanges.

On the developer side of things, the recently launched API will automate advertisement management. The ever-changing value of Bitcoin warrants the use of different technologies to ensure one's advertisements will always remain competitive.

Last but not least, Bitcoin Global recently introduced support for Chinese and French translations of its platform. This brings the total number of supported languages to 4, as both English and Russian were already in place. More languages will be added in the future.

