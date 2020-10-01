Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,037 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,287 in the last 365 days.

Bermuda Blockchain & Sustainability Symposium Gathers Global Innovators on Oct 12-13

/EIN News/ -- Hamilton, Bermuda, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire)  Penrose Partners, a Canadian & Bermudian founded emerging technology consulting firm, will be spearheading The Bermuda Blockchain & Sustainability Symposium on October 12-13, 2020 to kick off Bermuda Technology Week. 

The Bermuda Blockchain & Sustainability Symposium will bring together innovators, entrepreneurs, executives and regulators from Canada, the United States and Bermuda to unpack and explore the latest CleanTech breakthroughs and blockchain developments. Attendees will be joining Penrose in celebrating the advancements of the island’s blockchain ecosystem and in working together to accomplish The Hon. Premier David Burt’s blockchain technology vision for Bermuda. 

Featured speakers include serial crypto advisor and investor Michael Terpin of Transform Group, fintech specialist Aqsa Zubair of the Bermuda Monetary Authority, digital asset innovator Darren Wolfberg of Blockchain Triangle and Bermuda technology leader Kevin Richards of Bermuda Asset Management. 

The Symposium will include an introduction from a variety of Penrose’s Partners on Monday, October 12th. Top industry leaders will be discussing innovations across the blockchain and digital asset market, and how these innovations are vital for the growth of key Bermudian industries such as insurance, sustainability and fintech. 

On Tuesday, October 13th, Penrose will be hosting a pitch competition for upcoming industry leaders in the blockchain space in partnership with premier angel and entrepreneur network, BitAngels. Contestants hoping to throw their hat in the ring or investors looking to gain insights into the next wave of innovation should email sean@penrosepartners.com for more information. 

Penrose Partners invites technologists, futurists and investors from around the world to join them in harnessing the benefits of blockchain to help transform the world’s current asset regime for the better. 

To register for the event and view the agenda, visit the event page.

About Penrose Partners

Founded in 2019 by blockchain industry veterans, Penrose Partners are trusted emerging technology consultants on a mission to help strategic stakeholders transform the world’s economies through blockchain-based innovations. The firm has worked with top academic institutions, governments and enterprises to adopt blockchain technology effectively.


Contact:

Kerem Kolcuoglu

Partner

Penrose Partners

9055412309

kerem@penrosepartners.com



Primary Logo

You just read:

Bermuda Blockchain & Sustainability Symposium Gathers Global Innovators on Oct 12-13

Distribution channels: Environment, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.