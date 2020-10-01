Bermuda Blockchain & Sustainability Symposium Gathers Global Innovators on Oct 12-13

/EIN News/ -- Hamilton, Bermuda, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Penrose Partners, a Canadian & Bermudian founded emerging technology consulting firm, will be spearheading The Bermuda Blockchain & Sustainability Symposium on October 12-13, 2020 to kick off Bermuda Technology Week.

The Bermuda Blockchain & Sustainability Symposium will bring together innovators, entrepreneurs, executives and regulators from Canada, the United States and Bermuda to unpack and explore the latest CleanTech breakthroughs and blockchain developments. Attendees will be joining Penrose in celebrating the advancements of the island’s blockchain ecosystem and in working together to accomplish The Hon. Premier David Burt’s blockchain technology vision for Bermuda.

Featured speakers include serial crypto advisor and investor Michael Terpin of Transform Group, fintech specialist Aqsa Zubair of the Bermuda Monetary Authority, digital asset innovator Darren Wolfberg of Blockchain Triangle and Bermuda technology leader Kevin Richards of Bermuda Asset Management.

The Symposium will include an introduction from a variety of Penrose’s Partners on Monday, October 12th. Top industry leaders will be discussing innovations across the blockchain and digital asset market, and how these innovations are vital for the growth of key Bermudian industries such as insurance, sustainability and fintech.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Penrose will be hosting a pitch competition for upcoming industry leaders in the blockchain space in partnership with premier angel and entrepreneur network, BitAngels. Contestants hoping to throw their hat in the ring or investors looking to gain insights into the next wave of innovation should email sean@penrosepartners.com for more information.

Penrose Partners invites technologists, futurists and investors from around the world to join them in harnessing the benefits of blockchain to help transform the world’s current asset regime for the better.



To register for the event and view the agenda, visit the event page.

