Breast Cancer Survivor’s New Book aims to Bring Forth Support & Inspire Others
EINPresswire.com/ -- “You have breast cancer.”
Those four words changed my life forever.
Over the span of just a few years, I battled breast cancer not just once, but twice.
This is my story—a story of perseverance, endurance, and hope—and I’m here to share it with you. I want to talk about what I learned along the way; from what cancer is to how to eat to maintain the body.
This book is a survival guide for women fighting their own battles. It’s a battle cryfor those with a loved one fighting cancer. It’s a story of hope and strength for those that need it most. As you read, you will be walked through what to expect and how breast cancer is treated. You will learn about how to take care of yourself during these difficult times, and you will need to care for yourself a lot.You will learn about how your relationships will inevitably change, as well.
As soon as we hear those four words, our lives change. But change isn’t only bad and your life doesn’t have to be ruined by this diagnosis. You can choose not to let your cancer define you. You can choose to fight, to find support, and to keep yourself informed so that the unknown that you will face will become just a little bit less murky.
As you read my book, I hope you will find the following information particularly helpful:
•Understanding and defining breast cancer, how it begins, how it is staged, how it spread, and how it is treated
•Recognizing the importance of getting moving, especially during recovery and how you can work on exercising so that you will be able to keep on moving
•The importance of understanding that food will not cure your cancer, but it can help your body to have enough energy to fight and heal, as well as how to make sure that you get the proper nutrition for yourself
•How intimacy changes dramatically during the course of your diagnosis and treatment—but that change doesn’t have to be a bad thing
•The ways that your family life will suddenly seem topsy-turvy and how to navigate through such a trying time
•What to expect when you return to work and how you can be certain that you have the smoothest transition possible
AND MORE!
If you are facing breast cancer and don’t know where to start, this book is for you. If you have a friend or family member facing breast cancer, this book will help you learn to support her. If you want to know that you are not alone, this book will tell you my story, which might not be very different from yours. So go to Amazon.com and get your copy of this survival guide today.
Hope floats.
Hope will bring you up and help you get through this trying time.
Kade
