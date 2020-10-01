Lotame and New Frontier Data Bring Valuable CBD Audience Segments to the World’s Largest, High-Quality Data Exchange

/EIN News/ -- The biggest data exchange and world’s leading legal cannabis and CBD data provider come together to make in-demand CBD audience data available for online ad-targeting



NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotame ( www.lotame.com ), the leading global provider of data enrichment solutions to drive customer insights and turn personas into addressable advertising, today announced an exclusive co-branded data partnership with NXTecK ( www.NXTecK.com ), the adtech arm of cannabis data and analytics leader New Frontier Data ( www.newfrontierdata.com ). With the partnership, Lotame and NXTecK will feature co-branded CBD audience data segments in Lotame’s Data Exchange (LDX) enabling marketers to engage legal cannabis consumers.

In the United States alone, 73 million Americans are likely to purchase CBD before year’s end, according to New Frontier Data. However, identifying and engaging this quickly growing category, especially at scale, remains a challenge for digital marketers. Through LDX, traditional brands can now use NXTecK powered by Lotame segments to identify consumers with a proclivity for THC and CBD at scale to enrich traditional food, health and wellness, or other related segments.

“CBD is a surging category and, as the proven leader in audience data, Lotame, once again, got out ahead of the market to make these segments widely available to marketers,” said Andy Monfried, CEO and Founder of Lotame. “We’re proud to partner with NXTecK to bring LDX marketers unique, robust and specific insights into this new revenue-making audience.”

Based on six years’ worth of research, NXTecK offers the largest amount of CBD consumer data available from a single provider to date with more than 116 million anonymously identified and modeled consumers. Additionally, NXTecK is the only consumer data provider in the cannabis industry that offers brands deterministic data such as products purchased, visit information at the store level and consumer migration at the ZIP code level.

“As cannabis and CBD consumption continues to rapidly grow worldwide and more U.S. states ask voters to consider legalization ballot initiatives this November, mainstream brands increasingly want to engage this audience,” said New Frontier Data Founder & CEO Giadha A. DeCarcer. “With NXTecK powered by Lotame, digital marketers can easily access our expansive CBD and legal cannabis audience data to enrich their campaigns and reach new consumers across channels.”

LDX provides instant access to billions of global users across traditional web, mobile and CTV devices. Privacy-compliant granular data is captured against these users and packaged into thousands of hashed, curated, targetable audience segments, giving every marketer, agency, publisher and platform the ability to unlock the full power of addressable advertising.

To learn more about the NXTecK and Lotame offering, marketers can register for The CBD & Cannabis Market: Understanding the Consumer and Unlocking the Opportunity webinar scheduled for Thursday, October 15 at 1:00 p.m. EDT

