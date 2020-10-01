Moleaer’s Nanobubbles Part of Solution to Seafood-Borne Pathogens

New research from Virginia Tech confirms nanobubbles combined with ultrasound create an antimicrobial approach to inactivate Vibrio parahaemolyticus and Aeromonas hydrophila

Moleaer , the leading nanobubble technology company, in partnership with researchers from Virginia Tech, have proven that oxygen-filled nanobubbles when combined with ultrasound are successful in reducing Vibrio parahaemolyticus and Aeromonas hydrophila, leading causes of fish and shellfish illness disease. The study observed nanobubbles effectively reducing the number of A. hydrophila bacteria by more than 6 log cfu/mL.



Moleaer’s nanobubble technology injects trillions of oxygen-rich nanobubbles into water. When combined with ultrasonication, these nano-sized bubbles, 2500 times smaller than a grain of salt, collapse and produce oxidants that inactivate pathogens and remove microbial biofilms.

This technological process provides a chemical-free solution to sanitizing and treating food for human consumption, preventing the spread of harmful bacteria. It could also be used to enhance conventional sanitizer’s efficacy, providing a more reliable and consistent method for eliminating bacteria that have built up resistance to the standard chemical solutions. It has the potential to scope beyond the aquaculture industry, with researchers examining the potential in cleaning surfaces throughout our food supply.

Reza Ovissipour, Assistant Professor, Department of Food Science and Technology, Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center, Virginia Tech said: “Based on our research, we found that nanobubbles when combined with ultrasound achieved a reduction in aquatic pathogens that are common causes of seafood borne disease and illness such as gastroenteritis. These findings provide a new antimicrobial approach for reducing fish and shellfish pathogens in our aquaculture industry.”

“Our technology has been tested and proven to eliminate or reduce waterborne pathogens, biofilms, and bacteria across industries. We welcome the findings from Virginia Tech and are excited to be at the forefront of developing new, sustainable alternatives for treating and preventing bacteria and harmful pathogens our food supply. The latest results are another testament to our capability to restore aquatic health, improve water quality, and reduce the usage of traditional chemicals for treating water,” said Nick Dyner, CEO, Moleaer.

Globally, the annual seafood consumption continues to grow with seafood providing 20 percent of daily protein intake to more than 3 billion people. (FAO, 2016) Moleaer’s technology provides a chemical-free and highly efficient alternative to reducing the risk of foodborne illnesses within the aquaculture industry.

In September, Arizona State University’s (ASU) National Science Foundation Nanosystems Engineering Research Center for Nanotechnology Enabled Water Treatment (NEWT) reinforced Moleaer’s technology capabilities with its own findings. The team at ASU found that Moleaer’s technology created a chemical-free advanced oxidation process (AOP), degrading and removing organic pollutants from water.



* Rafeeq, S.; Shiroodi, S.; Schwarz, M.H.; Nitin, N.; Ovissipour, R. Inactivation of Aeromonas hydrophila and Vibrio parahaemolyticus by Curcumin-Mediated Photosensitization and Nanobubble-Ultrasonication Approaches. Foods 2020, 9, 1306.

About Moleaer

Moleaer TM is an American-based nanobubble technology company with a mission to unlock the full potential of nanobubbles to enhance and protect water, food, and natural resources. Moleaer established the nanobubble industry in the U.S. by developing the first nanobubble generator that can perform cost-effectively at municipal and industrial scale. Through partnerships with universities, Moleaer has proven that nanobubbles can solve complex industrial challenges in agriculture, horticulture, wastewater, aquatic management, and resource recovery. Moleaer has deployed nanobubble generators at more than 500 customer sites worldwide since 2016. To learn more, visit: www.Moleaer.com

About nanobubbles

Nanobubbles are invisible to the naked eye, 2500 times smaller than a single grain of table salt. Nanobubbles remain suspended in water for long periods of time, acting like a battery that delivers oxygen continuously to the entire body of water. As oxygen is consumed, the nanobubbles diffuse more oxygen into solution, sustaining the level of dissolved oxygen. Moleaer provides the highest proven oxygen transfer rate in the aeration and gas infusion industry, with an efficiency of over 85 percent per foot of water ( Michael Stenstrom , UCLA, 2017).

