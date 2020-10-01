Adlib Software Named Great Place to Work® for Third Year in a Row

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adlib Software, a global leader in content intelligence, content transformation, and contract analytics, is proud to announce its certification as a Great Place to Work® in Technology for 2020. After a thorough and independent analysis by the Great Place to Work® Institute of Canada, Adlib has been recognized for its outstanding workplace experience. This certification is based on direct and anonymous feedback from the company’s employees who took the time to fill out a survey about Adlib’s corporate culture.



“Adlib is committed to fostering an environment of collaboration, inclusivity, and support for our great team,” says Catie Sirie, VP of Business Operations. “In living our values every day, our team members come together with a common goal, demonstrating passion, purpose and a camaraderie to contribute to the growth of the organization,” she adds. “Each member of the Adlib team is highly valued and I’m proud of this great accomplishment.”

“2020 is not yet over, and it’s been full of challenges for our clients, employees, and the global village,” says Brett Mellon, CEO of Adlib Software. “Amidst this unprecedented challenge, our people remain steadfast in their commitment to our organization, and responsible for each success we celebrate,” he says. “I am grateful to all the team members who took the time to complete this survey—it’s each one of you that makes Adlib the successful organization it is today, one that I am proud to be a part of,” Brett adds. “In-person and virtually, we’re better together and continue to rise to the challenge for each other and our clients.”

About Adlib Software

Our purpose is to create better data that amplifies human potential and maximizes business performance. How do we get there? Our content intelligence and automation solutions make it easy to discover, standardize, classify, extract, and leverage clean structured data from complex unstructured documents. In doing so, our global customers reduce risk, simplify compliance, automate processes, and enter a whole new level of performance. For more information, contact us at info@adlibsoftware.com, visit adlibsoftware.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® (www.greatplacetowork.ca) is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work® recognizes the Best Workplaces™ across the world in a series of national lists including those published by Fortune magazine (USA) and The Globe & Mail (Canada). Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Follow Great Place to Work® at www.greatplacetowork.ca and on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

