OpSec Security Launches the OpSec InSight™ Integration Hub

/EIN News/ -- LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpSec Security, the leading global provider of anti-counterfeiting and brand protection solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its OpSec InSight Integration Hub. This hub is an API management toolset with established pre-built ‘connectors’ providing OpSec and our System Integrators, VARs, and technology partners the ability to exchange data across disparate technologies and databases in order to leverage the power of the OpSec InSight platform. Common integration use cases include RFID, NFC, IOT, and Blockchain solutions; as well as, integrations with enterprise software applications (ERP, MRP, WMS, and BI).

“The OpSec InSight Integration Hub will allow us to give our customers an improved user experience with easy access to actionable intelligence into their supply chains,” said Adam Cusumano, Digital Operations Director.

About the OpSec InSight Product Platform:
The OpSec InSight product platform is a suite of products and services designed to provide product digitization/serialization, product journey tracking, license management, and consumer engagement solutions assisting customers with managing the integrity of their brands, products, services, and documents. For more information about the OpSec InSight Integration Hub, or to request a demonstration of the OpSec InSight product platform, please visit our website.

About OpSec Security
OpSec Security is the market leader in fighting counterfeits for brands, transaction cards and government documents and currency. OpSec delivers a comprehensive suite of end-to-end solutions, including advanced physical security technologies, supply chain track and trace services, and online and e-commerce monitoring and analysis for thousands of companies across industry sectors and 50 governments worldwide. OpSec is a wholly-owned division of OpSec Security Group Limited and operates manufacturing and software development facilities and laboratories in the USA, the UK, and Germany and has sales operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.opsecsecurity.com. Follow OpSec on Twitter @OpSecSecurity, Facebook and LinkedIn.

For further information, contact:
OpSec Security, Inc.
Branddy Spence
Director of Marketing
bspence@opsecsecurity.com
+1 410 917 8943

