How Reona Saito Overcame Depression and Built 7 Figure Online Business at 22

How Reona Saito Went From Depressed to Inspiring 1,500,000 People in 2 Years.

Reona Saito is a successful entrepreneur and personal development mentor. He spends his life traveling around the world and teaching his over 1,500,000 followers on social media how to develop their mindsets and reach their goals both in business and personal life. During his career, he has worked with world-renown entrepreneurs like Gary Vaynerchuk, and Fortune 500 companies such as Microsoft, Coca-Cola, and Samsung, so he knows every aspect of social media and internet marketing. However, it has not always been easy for Reona. In fact, he had to overcome many issues, including depression.After Reona graduated from school, he realized that he was in a bad place. His father was not in the picture, his brother got jailed, and he had no money. Even worse – he had no goals. At that point, Reona was suffering from depression and spent his days feeling sorry for himself.Being a 20-year-old young adult in Japan was a difficult challenge to Reona as he felt that society pressured him to start giving back. That is when Reona tried a 9-5 office job, but it did not turn out well. He felt even more suppressed and realized that his dreams would never be accomplished if he carries on the same path.Reona had two options – keep staying miserable or start making positive changes. He chose the latter by quitting his job. "I went against the advice of everyone and quit," he said.He decided to pursue entrepreneurship full time by setting up his first online business from his broken laptop, which today generates 7-digit figures. It took a while to get there, though.For the next two years, Reona worked tirelessly and it finally paid off by the age of 22, he had enough money to travel the world and enough time to grow spiritually. Being a self-made entrepreneur, Reona understands all the struggles that other people have to overcome to achieve their goals. He is doing his best to translate positive messages and help others to start living consciously and goal-orientated lives. As Reona managed to generate over $3,000,000 in revenue for various businesses, build his company MindsetDev , and receive a massive following on social media, he says anyone can do the same with the right mindset.Reona is dedicated to guiding curious people towards the righteous path, which would help them live a healthier, wealthier, more fulfilling, passionate, and purposeful life.