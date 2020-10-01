Minister McConalogue announces the Commencement of certain sections of the Greyhound Racing Act 2019 on 1st October 2020

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, T.D., announces the commencement of certain sections of the Greyhound Racing Act 2019. The Act will improve governance and tighten regulation in the greyhound racing sector.

The Greyhound Racing Act 2019 (the Act) was signed by the President on 28th May 2019. A number of sections, relating to the Welfare of Greyhounds Act 2011 and the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013 commenced immediately on the enactment of the legislation in May 2019.

Welcoming the Commencement Order, Minister McConalogue emphasised the importance of animal welfare stating that “with regard to improvements in animal welfare, the greyhound sector has undergone a series of reforms in recent times, including the enactment of the Greyhound Racing Act, 2019. This new legislation strengthens the legal basis for strong regulation of the integrity of the greyhound racing industry. The Greyhound Racing Act 2019 also makes provision for the introduction of a greyhound traceability system, which is being prioritised by Bord na gCon, and will enable racing greyhounds to be traced throughout their lives.”

The Minister commented further on the significance of governance and regulation in the sector and said, “I believe that this Act will provide a sound framework for improved governance and regulation in the greyhound sector, and that it addresses issues raised in a number of reports on the sector.”

The Greyhound Racing Act 2019 strengthens regulatory controls in the industry, updates racing sanctions and improves overall integrity. It also includes the welfare of greyhounds as one of the statutory functions of Bord na gCon and provides powers to make regulations in relation to anti-doping, administration and traceability for both integrity and welfare purposes. The Act reflects recommendations for legislative change made in the Indecon Report, the Greyhound Report of the Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine and in the Morris Review of Anti-Doping and Medication.

Minister McConalogue added, ‘‘I believe that the future of the greyhound sector is dependent on a strong governance platform and on the industry having the highest standards of integrity and welfare founded on a strong regulatory system. The provision of a strong legal framework will support the development of the greyhound racing sector in Ireland and ultimately provide a platform to improve its contribution to the economy and employment.’’

