LiveArea Expands into Europe’s Benelux and DACH Regions

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveArea, a global customer experience and commerce agency and business unit of PFSweb, Inc., (NASDAQ: PFSW), has announced its expansion into Europe’s Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) and DACH (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) regions where the agency will build upon existing client relationships and technology partnerships to grow its European presence.



The regional focus will be led by Walther Bakker, newly appointed sales director of Benelux and DACH for LiveArea. Bakker has more than 25 years of experience generating new business in information technology, with an established track record in B2B and B2C eCommerce and omnichannel technology implementations. He has worked with key solution partners and providers in the region, including BigCommerce, SAP, inRiver, Bloomreach, and Commercetools.

“LiveArea has a unique value proposition in our ability to globally deliver a complete commerce experience -- technology, merchandising, orchestrated services, experience design and digital marketing services, as well as an end-to-end offering with PFS that wraps in fulfillment and customer care,” said Jim Butler, Executive Vice President and General Manager, LiveArea. “Our capabilities are a great fit with the opportunities in these markets.”

“We have long served an excellent portfolio of clients across these markets, including La Prairie and Pandora, and we have many active solution partnerships in the regions,” said Paul Lynch, Area Vice President and General Manager, LiveArea EMEA. “We are excited to move forward with formal expansion into these regions where we believe we have strong growth opportunities.”

About LiveArea

LiveArea is a full-service, award-winning global customer experience and commerce agency. We bring together a broad portfolio of services for end-to-end solutions – from data-driven marketing and omnichannel experience design through technology selection and platform implementation, managed services, fulfillment, and customer care. Clients cover a variety of verticals, including health and beauty; fashion and apparel; luxury; consumer packaged goods, retail; automotive; and business to business. For more information, visit www.LiveAreaCX.com

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb, Inc., (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for strategy consulting, creative design, digital marketing, and web development services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, ASICS, Pandora, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido Americas, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, please visit www.pfsweb.com.

