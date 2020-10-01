CGS to Host BlueCherry Next PLM Webinar for Consumer Goods Companies

Helping brands to power innovation and collaboration in unprecedented times

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced it will be hosting a webinar to outline the features and benefits of its newly launched BlueCherry Next™ PLM solution. The webinar, New PLM Solution Powering Innovation and Collaboration During Unprecedented Times, will take place on Wednesday, October 21, at 8 a.m. EDT/1 p.m. BST; and Thursday, October 22, at 10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m. EDT. The program speakers include Mark Harrop, CEO at WhichPLM, and Charles Benoualid, VP Research & Development at CGS.



With a focus on consumer goods companies looking to grow their business, the session will cover requirements of a modern Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution to support recent market trends: remote work, small batch production runs, 3D materials and product management, eCommerce integrations and corporate responsibility initiatives.

BlueCherry Next PLM, which is the first solution available on the newly launched BlueCherry Next platform, is designed to meet the needs of today’s consumer brands, retailers and manufacturers. The session will address:

Current trends affecting the industry in this new normal.

Top PLM requirements to increase speed-to-market and improve supply chain efficiencies.

Why a no-code solution is the best way to streamline workflows and process visibility.



“With COVID hitting the industry hard, most initiatives planned for 2020 were either put aside or accelerated,” said Benoualid. “The BlueCherry Next platform and the PLM solution have an emphasis on collaboration. With working remotely and reduction in travel, continuing operations by connecting internal team members and third-party suppliers globally across the supply chain in today’s new normal has become an important aspect that the platform offers.”

The CGS BlueCherry Enterprise Suite provides clients with comprehensive digital supply chain management solutions, available both in the cloud and on-premises, to drive their fundamental business processes. With a focus on the needs of high-growth organizations operating in consumer lifestyle products, retail and apparel, BlueCherry is a unified platform that provides supply chain visibility with the latest digital technologies. The BlueCherry Suite addresses the needs of the end-to-end supply chain, from planning and product development to manufacturing and sales.

To learn more about BlueCherry Next PLM webinar or register, visit: https://act.cgsinc.com/bluecherry-next-webinar.html

About CGS

For 35 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients’ most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @BlueCherryCGS and on LinkedIn.

