Red Canary delivers alert fatigue relief for security teams

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Canary, a leading provider of security operations solutions, introduces Red Canary Alert Center—a single destination that intelligently prioritizes alerts from across the security stack improving security outcomes. This new offering is complementary to Red Canary Managed Detection and Response (MDR), and significantly reduces the number of alerts security teams must manage. Red Canary Alert Center extends threat detection beyond the endpoint by empowering security teams to take control. Alerts that matter can quickly be found through prioritization, analytics, tuning and Red Canary’s CIRT investigating high-severity alerts that correlate with endpoint telemetry.



Keith McCammon, Chief Security Officer, Red Canary

“As a security ally, Red Canary is focused on building elegant, transparent products that improve customers’ security outcomes. We recognize that time is valuable and security teams can’t run every single security alert to ground. Alert Center is a smarter, collective solution to address the real need: find the alert that matters, faster.”

Terence Jackson, CISO, Thycotic

“Red Canary Alert Center provides my team with a prioritized list of alerts giving us the ability to tune out false positives and other noise. As a small team, having a focused glance at important issues across our security stack allows us to save time, improve security outcomes and stay nimble.”

Red Canary Alert Center Overview:

Red Canary Alert Center is a single entry point into all of an organization’s security alerts allowing for easy review and searching, saving time.

The product automatically correlates alerts from across an organization’s security stack and notifies them so they can prioritize alerts in a meaningful workflow.

Alert Center applies Red Canary intelligence and analytics—along with custom insights from the user—to identify what needs immediate attention for real-time threat response.

The Alert Center investigation feature lets users review the original form of each alert for easier investigation.

Users can automate repetitive tasks by creating playbooks that notify incident response teams or automatically respond when specific types of alerts occur.



Industry Key Facts:

According to the Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) Managed Detection and Response report , at least 80% of organizations interested in or using an MDR solution are seeking a solution to alert fatigue.

, at least 80% of organizations interested in or using an MDR solution are seeking a solution to alert fatigue. The EMA report also reveals that 40% of mid-market and large enterprises cite seeking to free up security teams to focus on proactive security activities as a primary driver for adopting/considering an MDR solution.

About Red Canary

Red Canary was founded to enable every organization to make its greatest impact without fear of cyber attack. As a security operations ally, we arm organizations of all sizes with outcome-focused solutions to quickly identify and shut down attacks from adversaries. Security teams can make a measurable improvement to security operations within minutes. Learn more, visit RedCanary.com .

