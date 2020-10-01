Coronavirus - Uganda: Daily COVID-19 update (30 September 2020)

Results from COVID-19 tests done on 30 September 2020 confirmed 158 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are 8,287.

- Recoveries: 4,430

The breakdown of the new cases is:

- Contacts and Alerts (125):

Kampala (76), Kabarole (4), Mbarara (4), Wakiso (4), Butambala (3), Kitgum (3), Mbale (3), Nabilatuk (3), Bududa (2), Dokolo (2), Kisoro (3), Kalaki (2), Mityana (2), Bunyangabu (1), Gomba (1), Hoima (1), Iganga (1), Kaberamaido (1), Kasese (1), Kwania (1), Kyotera (1), Lira (1), Mpigi (1), Napak (1), Ntungamo (1), Rubanda (1) and Soroti (1).

- 33 returnees: Oman (18), Jordan (10), Afghanistan (5)