Computer Solutions East Attends Microsoft Ignite 2020 – First Virtual Event
We attended the Microsoft Ignite event, but this time, a virtual one.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Computer Solutions East is a Microsoft Gold partner. Being a corporate partner with the IT giant, this year again, we attended the Microsoft Ignite event, but this time, a virtual one. Microsoft hosted an online two-day free interactive event on September 22 with a range of keynote talks, chat sessions, technical workshops, and chat sessions with videos now available if you have missed out on any session. It is available on an Interactive Hub portal.
The new updates were introduced in Azure AI on September 22 at this virtual conference and a new service - Metrics Advisor Preview. It enables organizations with performance growth that can be monitored proactively. Also, users can diagnose issues using the Spatial Analysis feature introduced in the Ignite event.
Users can access the Virtual Hub portal to access video content from Microsoft Learn and Microsoft Tech Community. There are also many skill-building materials clubbed with the access to "Breakout" sessions over the Virtual Hub portal.
If you are looking to access the Virtual Hub, you'll need to have the Ignite registration done. Now that the event is over, you can download the video, transcript, resources as mentioned in the video, and learn more about it. This Learning Zone portal is different from Ignite, but it offers learning opportunities to upgrade the tech skills, have interactive learning modules, and access online workshops.
This new, virtual Ignite summit focused on what the customers and partners need as Microsoft promises to build products that add value to the business. Ignite also witnessed an announcement of securities from Microsoft as it comes with the latest Azure update. Teams are another example of Microsoft's profound shift, as witnessed in this Ignite event. It goes beyond the standard features that video-based apps like Zoom offers. There's a home site app for Teams that brings the best of Intranet and home site to Teams. If users are planning to build sites on modern SharePoint, then the new Teams can do so. During the Ignite event, the latest announcements reveal how Teams simplify sharing and discussing the content over from intranet sites using chats and channels.
The modern-day education demand teachers to move beyond just being a Shadow IT. Microsoft has made it clear that their goal is to make the development tools accessible and more straightforward for modern-day solutions. This means that teachers providing education from home can focus on core activities while creating robust apps with ease. Another reason is why there Ignite attracted eyeballs from tech users worldwide is how Microsoft positioned its Surface Duo. Their goal is to cater to the underserved business need using powerful smartphones.
Allen Hamaoui
Computer Solutions East, Inc.
+1 914-355-5800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn