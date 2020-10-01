Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 961 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,068 in the last 365 days.

Hatch and LTK confirm integration discussions

/EIN News/ -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hatch and LTK confirm that they are in the final stages of negotiating an integration of the two firms. These discussions have been very productive and both organizations agree that they are closely aligned with similar long-term goals and a desire to help their collective clients solve their toughest challenges.

The combination of Hatch and LTK will create a powerhouse global service provider focused on the unique needs of their clients in the infrastructure, energy, and metals market sectors. Within the infrastructure sector, LTK brings 100 years of exceptional service and technical expertise to their clients in the rail industry, which will complement Hatch’s existing capabilities in transportation and logistics, urban solutions, and water.

LTK’s clients will gain access to an integrated multi-disciplinary service from planning through to design, engineering, implementation, and maintenance with large scale global experience. Hatch will not only double its footprint in the US but will provide clients with specialized technical capabilities across transit vehicles and systems to enhance their comprehensive transportation expertise.

The companies will make a formal announcement shortly after they conclude the final arrangements.

About Hatch

Whatever our clients envision, our teams can deliver. With over six decades of business and technical experience in the infrastructure, mining, and energy sectors, we understand that your challenges are changing rapidly. Our solutions are innovative, timely, and more efficient. We draw upon 9,000 staff with experience in over 150 countries to challenge the status quo, creating positive change for our clients, employees, and the communities we serve.

www.hatch.com

About LTK

LTK, which was founded in 1921, has offices in 23 locations around the world and a staff of over 450 that includes more than 350 engineers and other professionals with expertise in all areas of rail and transit. LTK provides unmatched technical expertise and managerial capabilities in rail vehicle engineering, rail systems engineering, revenue systems and technology, operations planning and simulation, zero-emissions, optimization, and system assurance.

www.ltk.com

Glenn Sakaki
Hatch
+1 905 403 4241
media@hatch.com

Natalie Cornell
LTK
+1 215-542-0700

You just read:

Hatch and LTK confirm integration discussions

Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.