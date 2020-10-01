CLA Joins NCSA for Cybersecurity Awareness Month

October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and CLA supports the efforts of the National Cyber Security Alliance and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to promote internet safety.

Once again, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen) has joined the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to support Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

CLA joined this collaborative effort to help promote internet safety. The COVID-19 pandemic has generated wider opportunities for cybercriminals, which means organizations must reexamine their entire cybersecurity strategy.

Now in its 17th year, NCSAM continues to work toward the ultimate goal of providing all Americans with the information they need to stay safer and more secure online.

“Risk reduction is always a critical component for organizations, and, in the face of COVID-19, cybersecurity has taken on even greater importance,” says Mark Eich, a cybersecurity principal with CLA.

Throughout the month, CLA will share security strategies and tips, and offer cybersecurity webinars to learn more about topics such as how to create stronger passwords. Other topics to be highlighted this month include:

Risks and trends in cybersecurity and fraud

Live IT security attack and defense

Data breaches — mitigation and response strategies

Visit the NCSAM website for more information about NCSAM 2020 and how to participate in a wide variety of activities.

Join the conversation on CLA’s social networks using #BeCyberSmart. And, visit CLA’s cybersecurity and data privacy page to discover more ways to protect your organization from cybercrime.

