Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 925 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,060 in the last 365 days.

Angolan President congratulates Botswana

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 1 - Angolan head of state João Lourenço congratulated Wednesday the people of Botswana on the 54th anniversary of the country's independence on September 30.,

According to the President’s Civil Affairs Office, in his message sent to Botswana’s counterpart, Mokgweetsi Masisi, Joao Lourenço expressed the desire to see closer cooperation relations between the two countries.

 

Angola and Botswana are members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

 

,

You just read:

Angolan President congratulates Botswana

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.