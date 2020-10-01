Angolan President congratulates Botswana

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 1 - Angolan head of state João Lourenço congratulated Wednesday the people of Botswana on the 54th anniversary of the country's independence on September 30.,
According to the President’s Civil Affairs Office, in his message sent to Botswana’s counterpart, Mokgweetsi Masisi, Joao Lourenço expressed the desire to see closer cooperation relations between the two countries.
Angola and Botswana are members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).
