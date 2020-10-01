Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 930 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,063 in the last 365 days.

Director Declaration

/EIN News/ -- ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

 

Further to the resolution passed at the Annual General Meeting of Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") on May 19, 2020 to appoint Andrew Mackenzie as a Director of the Company and the notification on September 9, 2020 that the Board of the Company had appointed Abraham (Bram) Schot as a director of the Company, both appointments with effect from October 1, 2020, the following information is disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13.

Mr Mackenzie was a Director of BHP Group plc from 2013 to 2019.

Mr Schot was a member of the group Board of Volkswagen AG between 2019 and 2020 and a member of the Board of Audi AG from 2017 to 2020.

There is no information to disclose pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13 (2) to Listing Rule 9.6.13 (6) inclusive.

October 1, 2020

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

You just read:

Director Declaration

Distribution channels: Companies, Energy Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.