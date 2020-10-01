Cloud Backup for Business Reinvented
For many, 2020 has brought an onslaught of complications to deal with.
For Zoolz, it’s brought unprecedented opportunity.
With so many people working from home, the demand for cloud storage solutions specifically within the B2B space have increased exponentially. As a cloud storage service provider, Zoolz met that increased demand with pleasure. Now, we want to take things one step further by offering more storage, more support, and more services than we ever have before and show our business clients just how far a cloud service provider can take their organization.
New Feature! New Partner Bonus
Over the last 15 years, Zoolz has become one of the most trusted names in cloud backup solutions for business in large part due to our partners. 2020 has only proved their commitment to providing the world’s most reliable cloud backup solution. After the growth we experienced in the first half of this year, we’re ready to bolster our partner network even more. We’ll be crediting every new partner $200 as a way to help them get started and show our dedication to the partnership.
New Feature! BigMIND Multi-Tenant System
While some partners can work autonomously, other partners, like those who manage their own team of distributors, require additional support. Now, we have a tool for that. Introducing BigMIND Multi-Tenant System. This fully automated management tool allows users to oversee and customize the accounts and profits of their resellers with opportunities to earn additional profits just for using the platform.
New Feature! BigMIND Disaster Recovery
Save time and your data with BigMIND Disaster Recovery. It doesn’t matter where your workforce is clocking in or what kind of machine they use, BigMIND Disaster Recovery ensures every device used by your business is protected against data loss. This premium service offers incremental and differential backups and universal restore while still providing the same highly secure AES 256 encryption you’ve come to expect from Zoolz.
New Feature! Office 365 Business Backup
A business is only as strong as their data and now you can easily and securely safeguard your Microsoft created data with BigMIND’s proprietary solution, Office 365. From mailboxes to calendars to attachments and files, Office 365 backs up your Microsoft data including Exchange Online, OneDrive and SharePoint Online in an easy-to-use way. Preview files or even send emails directly from the backup. Recovery takes mere seconds, allowing users immediate access to their files when they need them most.
Promoting Partners
Our partners are the backbone of our business and we want to show them the same support they’ve shown us. Moving forward, our promotions and marketing departments will be in-step with all future business campaigns. Partners and MSPs can expect more driven and focused support to best promote the Zoolz Cloud Backup for Business product.
This is just the beginning. As businesses alter to meet the growing demands of our changing world, so too should the companies that provide the services and solutions they rely on to operate. The world is evolving. And so is Zoolz. Already driven by AI technology and offering features that allow businesses to better and offering features that allow businesses to better manage their data, we’ve made great strides with Zoolz Business and are eager to take our service further than we ever have before.
