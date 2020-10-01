AG Ferguson sues Seattle ticket company Brown Paper Tickets for not paying event organizers, refunding ticket buyers

Attorney General’s Office received 583 complaints, company owes more than $6.75 million across the nation

SEATTLE — After receiving hundreds of complaints from consumers and event organizers across the country, Attorney General Bob Ferguson today filed a lawsuit against Brown Paper Tickets. Ferguson asserts the Seattle-based company, which provides ticket management and support for event organizers, failed to pay organizers for events that occurred before COVID-19 shutdowns and has not refunded consumers for tickets they purchased for entertainment and other events cancelled due to the pandemic.

The lawsuit, filed in King County Superior Court, asserts the company engaged in unfair and deceptive acts that violated Washington’s Consumer Protection Act. Ferguson asserts that Brown Paper Tickets owes event organizers approximately $6 million and ticket buyers $760,000 nationwide.

“Small organizations and individuals are hurting right now,” Ferguson said. “As the people’s lawyer, my job is to put money back into the pockets of Washingtonians harmed by entities who don’t play by the rules and honor their commitments.”

Through its informal complaint resolution process, the Attorney General’s Office has helped some organizers and ticket buyers recover funds from Brown Paper Tickets, but the overwhelming majority have not received the money they are owed.

The Attorney General’s Office received 583 complaints from consumers about the company’s conduct and around 80,000 people have been affected nationwide. The lawsuit provides several examples of consumer complaints:

A youth arts organization in Bellingham staged two performances in February and March and earned in excess of $3,000 in ticket sales. Despite having collected payments from ticket buyers, Brown Paper Tickets has failed to pay the organization.

A café and community event space in Renton held three remote “dinner and a show” fundraiser events in May and June. Brown Paper Tickets has failed to pay approximately $2,000 it owes the café.

A community events organizer used Brown Paper Tickets to collect camping fees for an outdoor festival it planned in late March. Brown Paper Tickets collected nearly $7,000 from 93 ticket buyers but has failed to provide refunds to ticket buyers after the event was cancelled.

A resident of Seattle paid Brown Paper Tickets approximately $300 for a child to attend a summer camp. When the camp organizer cancelled the camp due to COVID-19, the parent could not obtain a refund despite repeated requests to Brown Paper Tickets.

Brown Paper Tickets started its business in 2000. It offers low-cost ticketing services to event organizers and acts as an intermediary between event organizers and ticket buyers. It asks for five percent of the ticket price and a 99 cent fee on ticket buyers for its services.

Ferguson has asked the court for $2,000 per violation of the Consumer Protection Act, restitution for ticket buyers and event organizers and an order stopping the company from further violating the law.

Assistant Attorneys General Craig Rader, Logan Starr and Marc Worthy are handling the case for the Consumer Protection Division.



