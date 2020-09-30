Governor Phil Scott Reappoints Jessica Holmes to Green Mountain Care Board

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today announced the reappointment of Jessica Holmes, Ph.D., to serve as a member of the Green Mountain Care Board. Holmes has served on the Board since 2014.

“Jessica has been a great asset to the Board, and I’m pleased to see her continue her service,” said Governor Scott. “Her extensive background in health policy and economics is so valuable as we work to make healthcare costs more affordable for Vermonters and ensure a strong healthcare system.”

Holmes is a professor of economics at Middlebury College, teaching courses covering microeconomics, health economics and the economics of social issues. She has published articles on topics including philanthropy, economic development, health economics, labor economics and more. Holmes has additional experience as a litigation consultant for National Economic Research Associates, directing projects and drafting expert testimony using economic and statistical analysis related to securities fraud, product liability and intellectual property.

“I am honored to be reappointed by Governor Scott and to continue serving Vermonters in this capacity,” said Holmes. “As one of the healthiest states in the country, we have much to be thankful for, but there is more work to be done to ensure that high quality, affordable health care is accessible to all Vermonters. I look forward to continuing that work as a member of the Green Mountain Care Board.”

Holmes earned a B.A. in Economics from Colgate University and a Ph.D. in Economics from Yale University. She is a former member of the Porter Medical Center Board of Trustees, serving as board secretary and co-chair of the Strategy Committee. She lives in Cornwall.

