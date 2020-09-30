Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CUSTOMER NOTICE: DMV announces new extensions

CRANSTON, R.I. -- The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles today announced that it has revised deadlines for certain licenses, permits, and registrations. Documents originally due to expire in March, June, and September have been extended to Nov. 30, 2020.

