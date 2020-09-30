Veritex Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Subordinated Notes Offering

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritex Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VBTX) (“Veritex” or the “Company”), the parent holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced that it has priced the underwritten public offering of $125 million aggregate principal amount of its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2030 (the "Notes"). The Notes will initially bear a fixed interest rate of 4.125% per year. Commencing on October 15, 2025, the interest rate on the Notes will reset on a quarterly basis to a floating rate per annum equal to a benchmark rate, which is expected to be Three-Month Term SOFR (as defined in the Notes), plus 399.5 basis points, payable quarterly in arrears. The offering is expected to fund on October 5, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



Veritex intends to use the proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, including the potential repayment of outstanding indebtedness, and supporting capital levels at Veritex Community Bank.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company is the sole book-running manager for the offering. Stephens Inc. and Raymond James & Associates, Inc., are co-managers.

The Notes will be issued pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement (File No. 333-222165) which Veritex filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Veritex Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the impact of certain changes in Veritex's accounting policies, standards and interpretation, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response thereto, Veritex's business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives.

