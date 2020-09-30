Sweating The Small Stuff: Bruce Shibuya Wins Toyota Executive Management Award For Attention To Detail
EINPresswire.com/ -- Well-known as a leader at Toyota, Bruce Shibuya is known for his great attention to detail. Sweating the small stuff comes naturally to Bruce Shibuya, and high-level management has taken notice, awarding Shibuya with an executive management award for attention to detail.
Bruce Shibuya has long been known as an asset to Toyota, Kia, and Hyundai. His ability to see the big picture while also focusing on the small, day to day details that make programs work has been heralded as nothing short of industry-changing.
After getting his start as a product quality engineer with Toyota, Bruce Shibuya has slowly but steadily climbed the corporate ladder in the automotive industry. When Toyota saw a slip in their luxury brand's ranking from J.D. Power & Associates, Bruce Shibuya put in the tough, detail-oriented work necessary to reclaim the number one spot. During this time, Bruce Shibuya also managed all of the quality assurance aspects of the Toyota brand in the United States, working closely with engineers and developers to ensure that they were turning out top-notch products.
Over time, Bruce Shibuya moved from Toyota to Hyundai/ Kia and brought his reputation for excellence and attention to detail with him. He led introductions, quality operations, and product development for the creation of the Hyundai Sonata in the United States. Over three years, he was able to reduce warranty costs by $21 million due to his commitment to paying attention to every detail of the manufacturing process. By paying close attention to user issues, Bruce Shibuya is able to make the small but significant changes necessary to improve user experience, saving money long term.
At various semiconductor companies like NVIDIA and Jabil, Bruce Shibuya continues to show his stellar attention to detail, as he is in control of quality assurance and quality control. As Bruce Shibuya continues to change the game in the engineering and automotive industries. Shibuya is known as a leader amongst his peers, staying on top of innovation, and creating the standard for others when it comes to paying attention to detail.
It's clear that Bruce Shibuya's career trajectory is on the rise, and it's likely that he'll continue to be recognized for his attention to quality control. He continually puts in the hard work necessary to make products better, and he focuses on user experience to both create a better product quality for the user and to save the company money. Bruce Shibuya is in high demand in the engineering industry right now, and for good reason. Wherever Bruce Shibuya goes, quality follows, and he's proven that time and again.
