Former Zamansky LLC Partner August M. Iorio Leaves Firm to Start Practice With Partner Jorge Altamirano
Seasoned Securities Arbitration Lawyers August M. Iorio and Jorge Altamirano Announce Their New Law Firm Iorio Altamirano LLP.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Earlier this week, partners August M. Iorio and Jorge Altamirano announced the launch of Iorio Altamirano LLP, a securities arbitration law firm based in New York, New York. Iorio Altamirano LLP represents investors nationwide who have suffered investment losses due to wrongful conduct by financial advisors and brokerage firms.
Messrs. Iorio and Altamirano, who previously worked together at Zamansky LLC, where Mr. Iorio was a Partner, have nearly 17 years of combined experience as securities arbitration lawyers helping investors recover losses.
“We intend to build a client-focused national practice that offers a bold approach and aggressively pursues the recovery of investment losses on behalf of clients,” said partner August Iorio, who also has a degree in finance.
Partner Jorge Altamirano added, “August and I share a set of values, skills, and viewpoints that are highly complementary. We started this practice with one goal: to be the leading investor advocate law firm in the country. Our core values of integrity, excellence, and grit will help us deliver results for our clients.”
Iorio Altamirano LLP, which offers free and confidential case evaluations, is committed to providing exceptional client service and helping investors navigate the unique and complex area of securities arbitration. The firm plans to use its experience and tech-savviness to offer clients a streamlined process that is dynamic and cost-effective.
About Iorio Altamirano LLP: Iorio Altamirano LLP is a securities arbitration law firm based in New York. Iorio Altamirano LLP was founded in 2020 by August M. Iorio and Jorge Altamirano, who have nearly 17 years of combined experience as securities arbitration lawyers and have helped investors recover investment losses in over 1000 cases.
Iorio Altamirano LLP pursues claims nationwide on behalf of individuals, businesses, and institutions to recover investment losses arising out of wrongful conduct by financial advisors and brokerage firms, such as negligence, securities fraud, material misrepresentations or omissions, and elder abuse.
Iorio Altamirano LLP is a bilingual law firm, fluent in both English and Spanish.
