Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 911 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,956 in the last 365 days.

Theratechnologies to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual NASH Investor Conference on October 5

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that Dr. Christian Marsolais, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual NASH Investor Conference on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of his presentation will be accessible at https://journey.ct.events/view/2ae02d3e-4e70-4522-bbba-b3fdb9b57e35. A replay of the webcast will be available one hour after the conclusion of the live event.

About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov

For media inquiries:
Denis Boucher
Vice-President, Communications and Corporate Affairs
514-336-7800

For investor inquiries:
Leah Gibson
Senior Director, Investor Relations
lgibson@theratech.com
617-356-1009

Primary Logo

You just read:

Theratechnologies to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual NASH Investor Conference on October 5

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.