Theratechnologies to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual NASH Investor Conference on October 5

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that Dr. Christian Marsolais, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual NASH Investor Conference on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of his presentation will be accessible at https://journey.ct.events/view/2ae02d3e-4e70-4522-bbba-b3fdb9b57e35. A replay of the webcast will be available one hour after the conclusion of the live event.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov

For media inquiries:

Denis Boucher

Vice-President, Communications and Corporate Affairs

514-336-7800

For investor inquiries:

Leah Gibson

Senior Director, Investor Relations

lgibson@theratech.com

617-356-1009