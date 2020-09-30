Houston Methodist and One Medical Announce Partnership Focused on Seamless Coordinated Care

One Medical plans to bring its technology-powered primary care model to Houston

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a shared commitment to transforming the healthcare experience, Houston Methodist , named by U.S. News & World Report as the number one hospital in Texas, and One Medical , a leading national technology-powered primary care organization, will partner to deliver seamless coordinated care in the Houston metropolitan area.



The partnership will provide Houston area residents access to One Medical’s modernized primary care model, which will support seamless access to Houston Methodist’s network of highly ranked specialists, ambulatory facilities and hospitals. One Medical’s membership-based model provides on-demand, 24/7 access to telehealth services, paired with convenient in-person care. In addition to a direct-to-consumer membership, more than 7,000 employers have sponsored memberships on behalf of their workforce. Together, the two organizations will aim to achieve greater clinical integration and deliver exceptional value to consumers and employers.

“Partnering with One Medical is a great opportunity for Houston Methodist and for the community,” said Marc Boom, M.D., president and CEO of Houston Methodist “We share a vision to provide outstanding care to our community and to transform health care—while always putting the patient first. This new partnership helps advance our important goal of expanding the reach of our primary care.”

The Houston, Texas region is One Medical’s 17th planned market entry, following its arrival in Atlanta, Georgia, Portland, Oregon, and Orange County, California this year and in addition to its anticipated entry into Austin, Texas, Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, Columbus, Ohio, and eastern Wisconsin.

“We’re delighted to partner with Houston Methodist to offer an unrivaled patient care experience and seamless coordinated care across primary and specialty settings to help deliver the highest levels of value to consumers and employers,” said Amir Dan Rubin, Chair & CEO at One Medical. “Working with one of the nation’s premier health systems in one of the nation’s largest cities further advances One Medical’s mission of transforming health care for all through a human-centered and technology-powered model.”

About One Medical

One Medical is a membership-based and technology-powered primary care platform with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live, and click. Our vision is to delight millions of members with better health and better care while reducing costs. Our mission is to transform health care for all through our human-centered, technology-powered model.

Headquartered in San Francisco, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. is the administrative and managerial services company for the affiliated One Medical physician-owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and the One Medical entities do business under the “One Medical” brand.

About Houston Methodist Hospital

Houston Methodist is ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the No. 1 hospital in Texas for patient care and safety and one of the top 20 hospitals in the nation. The health system consists of eight hospitals: Houston Methodist Hospital, its flagship academic hospital in the Texas Medical Center, six community hospitals and one long-term acute care hospital throughout the Greater Houston metropolitan area. Houston Methodist also includes a research institute; a comprehensive residency program; international patient services; freestanding comprehensive care, emergency care and imaging centers; and outpatient facilities. Houston Methodist employs more than 25,000 people and has had more than 1.3 million outpatient visits and more than 126,000 admissions.

