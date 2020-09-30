QEP Resources Completes Redemption of Its 6.875% Senior Notes Due 2021

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) (QEP or the Company) today announced that it completed its previously announced redemption of its 6.875% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “2021 Notes”) in the aggregate principal amount of $275.3 million. The 2021 Notes were redeemed at a redemption price equal to 102.628% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but not including, September 30, 2020.



About QEP Resources, Inc.

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused in two regions of the United States: the Southern Region (primarily in Texas) and the Northern Region (primarily in North Dakota). For more information, visit QEP's website at: www.qepres.com.