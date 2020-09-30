La-Z-Boy Receives 2020 ASCM Award of Excellence for Making an Impact Through the Supply Chain

/EIN News/ -- MONROE, Mich., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy today announced it is the recipient of the 2020 Award of Excellence – Making an Impact from the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), the global leader in supply chain learning, transformation, innovation and leadership. Darrell Edwards, SVP and Chief Operating Officer, will be featured in a LinkedIn Live interview on Tuesday, October 20, at 1:00 p.m. Central.



La-Z-Boy received the award for its commitment to record-breaking safety performance, sustainability through environmental health and stewardship, and numerous philanthropic and volunteer initiatives within its communities. The company currently has eight zero-waste-to-landfill-endorsed facilities, 97% of its manufacturing waste is reused or recycled, and water conservation efforts have reduced usage by more than 25,000,000 gallons a year.

Edwards said, “We are honored to have received this prestigious award from the ASCM. While our commitment to crafting products that meet or exceed industry standards for quality and safety is of supreme significance, we are equally committed to the environment and integrating sustainable business practices throughout our operations. With our employees among our greatest assets, their safety and wellness are paramount to our culture as we go to work each day. And, we are proud to follow the example set by our company’s founders more than 90 years ago to enhance the quality of life in the communities in which we live and serve through leadership, financial contributions and volunteer efforts.”

The ASCM Award of Excellence — Making an Impact recognizes an initiative that creates a better world through supply chain as a result of pioneering corporate social responsibility, proven business integrity and an unwavering focus on sustainability.

Background Information

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The Wholesale segment includes the company's upholstery companies, England and La-Z-Boy, and the company's casegoods companies, American Drew®, Hammary®, and Kincaid®. The company-owned Retail segment includes 159 of the 354 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores. Joybird is an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture.

The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes 354 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and 561 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company’s Kincaid and England operating units. Additional information is available at http://www.la-z-boy.com/.

About ASCM



The Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) is the global leader in supply chain organizational transformation, innovation and leadership. As the largest nonprofit association for supply chain, ASCM is an unbiased partner, connecting companies around the world to the newest thought leadership on all aspects of supply chain. ASCM is built on a foundation of APICS certifications and training spanning 60 years. Now, ASCM is driving innovation in the industry with new products, services and partnerships that enable companies to further optimize their supply chains, secure their competitive advantage and positively influence their bottom lines. For more information, visit ascm.org.

