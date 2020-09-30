COVID-19 Highlights the Need for Independent, Third-Party Electrical Testing

NETA is committed to independent third-party electrical testing to reduce bias and ensure quality and safety

PORTAGE, Mich., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETA – the InterNational Electrical Testing Association – is proud to provide standards and training that underscores the ongoing, essential, third-party electrical testing by accredited companies and certified technicians.



NETA Accredited Companies (NACs) are independent electrical power systems testing service-providers who divest from competing service or manufacturing interests. NACs’ independence allows them to provide accurate testing and reporting that is unbiased.

“During the uncertain times of a pandemic, companies and individuals need to know that electrical equipment is safely installed and maintained. Independent, third-party testing companies operate by the highest standards in the field. NETA is proud of the hard work NACs and certified technicians put into maintaining their credentials through continuing education," says Scott Blizard, InterNational Electrical Testing Association President.

Recognizing safety as a priority, NACs uphold the highest standards in the industry put forth by OSHA, ASTM, NFPA, IEEE, The National Safety Council, CSA, NEMA, and others. With a dedication to safety, each NETA Accredited Company implements procedures and continually reviews and updates the firm's safety program.

Testing and maintenance of medium and high voltage equipment by independent, third-party companies mitigates bias and ensures the strictest adherence to safety. Industry stakeholders can be assured that independent, third-party NETA Accredited Companies will perform testing and maintenance according to ANSI/NETA Standards, performed by NETA Certified Technicians.

NETA’s rigorous NACs application process ensures that every NETA Accredited Company provides testing services at the highest standards of safety and reliability. Learn more about NETA Accredited Companies by visiting the NETA website .

ABOUT NETA

NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.

