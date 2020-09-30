Sombudha Adhikari Analyzes Cyber Security During Covid
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybersecurity is a significant concern during the Covid pandemic because so many businesses are adapting to a stay-at-home work situation. This process often leaves their computers exposed to greater danger due to a lack of proper protection and training. As a result, Sombudha Adhikari recently discussed the methods you can use to keep your remote work squad safe.
Cybersecurity Challenges During Covid-19, As Examined By Sombudha Adhikari
As Covid-19 spreads and forces businesses to adapt, Sombudha Adhikari sees a lot of potential cybersecurity issues. First of all, working remotely opens up a business to many problems. For example, employees may not have the type of robust security available at a company's facility, causing them to be open to more potential hacking dangers.
This factor is particularly true when many video conferencing software options. Sombudha Adhikari has heard of unwanted visitors sneaking into these meetings and using information against businesses in many ways. Beyond these concerns, though, lie troubles with trader surveillance – including monitoring their calls and communication methods – and a high risk of scams.
It might seem hard to believe, but Sombudha Adhikari has noted that many at-home workers are prone to scams from potential clients or other hustlers. This problem can occur in all types of businesses and requires detailed solutions to keep a company safe.
Cybersecurity Solutions Defined by Sombudha Adhikari
The main trigger behind these cybersecurity issues, Sombudha Adhikari says, is the move to a more remote at-home work situation. By spreading out employees in this way, a company opens itself up to more potential attacks. But with Covid-19 still rampaging, working in a central location is dangerous. Thankfully, there are ways to avoid this issue.
First of all, a good VPN subscription is essential. These services hide a person's computer location and make hacking much harder. Sombudha Adhikari states that many VPN companies have business-based plans that can be used to protect many computers.
And Sombudha Adhikari also suggests installing robust anti-malware software onto all computers used in a network. This software helps to keep viruses and other harmful programs off your system. Sombudha Adhikari also suggests specialized anti-fraud training. This process helps your employees better spot potential scams and to know where to report them if they do occur. Online training modules of this type are available in many different forms and should be a given during these difficult times, he says.
About Sombudha Adhikari
As a Stanford University graduate in Data Science, Sombudha Adhikari has 20 years of experience creating detailed artificial intelligence programs for major corporations. He has won the Silicon Valley Innovation Award and is one of the most trusted innovators. Beyond that, he also predicted every significant economic downturn of the last 35 years and has created data analytic software that helps track financial changes throughout the market.
Caroline Hunter
Cybersecurity Challenges During Covid-19, As Examined By Sombudha Adhikari
As Covid-19 spreads and forces businesses to adapt, Sombudha Adhikari sees a lot of potential cybersecurity issues. First of all, working remotely opens up a business to many problems. For example, employees may not have the type of robust security available at a company's facility, causing them to be open to more potential hacking dangers.
This factor is particularly true when many video conferencing software options. Sombudha Adhikari has heard of unwanted visitors sneaking into these meetings and using information against businesses in many ways. Beyond these concerns, though, lie troubles with trader surveillance – including monitoring their calls and communication methods – and a high risk of scams.
It might seem hard to believe, but Sombudha Adhikari has noted that many at-home workers are prone to scams from potential clients or other hustlers. This problem can occur in all types of businesses and requires detailed solutions to keep a company safe.
Cybersecurity Solutions Defined by Sombudha Adhikari
The main trigger behind these cybersecurity issues, Sombudha Adhikari says, is the move to a more remote at-home work situation. By spreading out employees in this way, a company opens itself up to more potential attacks. But with Covid-19 still rampaging, working in a central location is dangerous. Thankfully, there are ways to avoid this issue.
First of all, a good VPN subscription is essential. These services hide a person's computer location and make hacking much harder. Sombudha Adhikari states that many VPN companies have business-based plans that can be used to protect many computers.
And Sombudha Adhikari also suggests installing robust anti-malware software onto all computers used in a network. This software helps to keep viruses and other harmful programs off your system. Sombudha Adhikari also suggests specialized anti-fraud training. This process helps your employees better spot potential scams and to know where to report them if they do occur. Online training modules of this type are available in many different forms and should be a given during these difficult times, he says.
About Sombudha Adhikari
As a Stanford University graduate in Data Science, Sombudha Adhikari has 20 years of experience creating detailed artificial intelligence programs for major corporations. He has won the Silicon Valley Innovation Award and is one of the most trusted innovators. Beyond that, he also predicted every significant economic downturn of the last 35 years and has created data analytic software that helps track financial changes throughout the market.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 786-233-8220
email us here