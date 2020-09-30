Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Amendment to Funding Transaction with San Leon

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decklar Resources Inc. (the “Company”) (DKL-TSX Venture) is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated August 31, 2020 regarding the Subscription Agreement entered into with a subsidiary of San Leon Energy Plc, the parties have agreed to an extension to October 31, 2020 in order to finalize certain conditions precedent in the Subscription Agreement.



For further information:

Duncan T. Blount

Chief Executive Officer Telephone: +1 305 890 6516

Email: dblount@decklarresources.com

David Halpin

Decklar Petroleum Telephone: +1 403 816 3029

Email: davidhalpin@decklarpetroleum.com

Investor Relations: IR@asianmineralresources.com

