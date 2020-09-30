Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Silver Bear Provides Shareholder Meeting Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Bear Resources Plc (“Silver Bear” or the “Company”) (TSX: SBR) announces the voting results of its annual general and special meeting (the “Meeting”) held today in Moscow, Russia. A total of 591,702,964 ordinary shares were voted in connection with the Meeting, representing approximately 87.9% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of the Company eligible to vote at the Meeting. The results of all matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed by the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Matter Voted On
 		Votes FOR Votes
WITHHELD / AGAINST
 		Non-Votes 
Number % Number %
  All resolutions were passed unanimously on a show of hands.

Proxies were lodged for the resolutions as follows:
Ordinary Resolution 1 – Receiving the Financial Statements of the Corporation 586,957,905 99.99 40,110 0.01 4,704,949
Ordinary Resolution 2 – Appointing Auditors 591,644,188 99.99 58,776 0.01 0
Ordinary Resolution 3 – Approving Auditors’ Remuneration 586,950,053 99.99 47,962 0.01 4,704,949
Ordinary Resolution 4 Re-electing Maxim Matveev as a director of the Corporation 586,920,772 99.99 77,243 0.01 4,704,949
Ordinary Resolution 5 – Re-electing Dominic Gualtieri as a director of the Corporation 586,914,920 99.99 83,095 0.01 4,704,949
Ordinary Resolution 6 – Re-electing Vadim Ilchuk as a director of the Corporation 586,940,220 99.99 57,795 0.01 4,704,949
Ordinary Resolution 7 – Re-electing Alexey Sotskov as a director of the Corporation 586,946,072 99.99 51,943 0.01 4,704,949
Ordinary Resolution 8 – Re-electing Christopher Westdal as a director of the Corporation 586,925,772 99.99 72,243 0.01 4,704,949
Ordinary Resolution 9 – Authorising the allotment of shares of the Corporation 586,921,105 99.99 76,910 0.01 4,704,949
Ordinary Resolution 10Re-approving the Stock Option Plan 586,917,905 99.99 80,110 0.01 4,704,949
Special Resolution 11Approving the disapplication of pre-emptive rights 586,903,405 99.98 94,610 0.02 4,704,949

About Silver Bear

Silver Bear (TSX: SBR) is focused on the development of its wholly-owned Mangazeisky Silver Project, covering a licence area of approximately 570 km2 that includes the high-grade Vertikalny deposit (amongst the highest- grade silver deposits in the world), located 400 km north of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha within the Russian Federation. As of April 2018, the Company attained first silver production as a result of commissioning activities, at this time the Company is working toward achieving full commercial production in 2019. Other information relating to Silver Bear is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com as well as on the Company’s website at www.silverbearresources.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION: 

Vadim Ilchuk
President and Chief Executive Officer
T: +7 985 866 8877
info@silverbearresources.com 		Judith Webster
Investor Relations Manager & Corporate Secretary
T:  +416 453 8818
jwebster@silverbearresources.com

