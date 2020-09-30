Governor Abbott Announces Federally Funded COVID-19 Testing Sites In McLennan County

September 30, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is partnering with the State of Texas and local officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for this effort. An initial three testing sites will operate daily from October 7th to October 10th from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and future locations/dates will be announced by local officials. These testing sites have been established through a partnership with HHS Assistant Secretary for Health ADM Brett P. Giroir, MD, the State of Texas, McLennan County, the City of Waco, Baylor University, the Waco Convention Center, Waco ISD, McLennan Community College, and the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

"Increasing access to testing across McLennan County is essential to mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in this community," said Governor Abbott. "As we continue to combat this virus, I urge Texans in McLennan County to protect themselves and their loved ones by getting a test at one of these sites. Texas is grateful to HHS for establishing these testing sites, and I thank our federal and local partners for their ongoing collaboration and continued support as we respond to COVID-19."

“McLennan County appreciates Governor Abbott’s support to help curb the rate of increase in positive COVID-19 cases in our county,” said McLennan County Judge Scott Felton. “We have a strong desire to open up our economy and ensure large and small business have the best opportunity to thrive. By increased testing, we are sure to achieve that goal and still keep our citizens safe.”

“The City of Waco is grateful to our partners at the federal, state, and county levels who are making these tests available to our citizens," said Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver. "We are especially thankful to President Linda Livingstone and Baylor University and Ambassador-at-Large Deborah Birx for meeting last Monday in Waco, which prompted this development. I encourage anyone who thinks there is a chance they may have been exposed to COVID-19 to take advantage of this free testing beginning next week.”

Testing locations opening October 7th:

Waco ISD Stadium

1401 S New Rd

Waco, TX 76711

Waco Convention Center

100 Washington Ave

Waco, TX 76701

McLennan Community College

1400 College Dr

Waco, TX 76708

For hours of operation and registration details as well as future testing dates throughout October, visit www.covidwaco.com. Registration will be available on-site.