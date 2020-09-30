Attorney General Yost Approves $39.5 Million, Multistate Settlement with Anthem Inc. Over Data Breach

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Attorney General Dave Yost today announced that Ohio has reached a multistate settlement with Anthem Inc. for $39.5 million stemming from the massive 2014 data breach that involved the personal information of 78.8 million Americans.

“Protecting the privacy of its customers should be Anthem’s top priority, otherwise people are left vulnerable and exposed,” Yost said. “The fear of having your identity stolen is alarming and it will take time to rebuild that public trust.”

Through the settlement, Anthem has reached a resolution with the 43-state multistate coalition and California. Ohio will receive $1.88 million from the settlement. In addition to the payment, Anthem has also agreed to a series of data security and good governance provisions designed to strengthen its practices going forward.

In February 2015, Anthem disclosed that cyber attackers had infiltrated its systems beginning in February 2014, using malware installed through a phishing email. The attackers were ultimately able to gain access to Anthem’s data warehouse, where they harvested names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, healthcare identification numbers, home addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, and employment information for 78.8 million Americans. In Ohio, over 5 million residents were affected by the breach.

Under the settlement, Anthem has agreed to a series of provisions designed to strengthen its security practices going forward including:

a prohibition against misrepresentations regarding the extent to which Anthem protects the privacy and security of personal information;

implementation of a comprehensive information security program, incorporating principles of zero trust architecture, and including regular security reporting to the Board of Directors and prompt notice of significant security events to the CEO;

specific security requirements with respect to segmentation, logging and monitoring, anti-virus maintenance, access controls and two factor authentication, encryption, risk assessments, penetration testing, and employee training, among other requirements; and

third-party security assessments and audits for three years, as well as a requirement that Anthem make its risk assessments available to a third-party assessor during that term.

In addition to this settlement, Anthem previously entered into a class action settlement that established a $115 million settlement fund to pay for additional credit monitoring (past the two years of credit monitoring they had initially offered), cash payments of up to $50, and reimbursement for out-of-pocket losses for affected consumers. The deadlines for consumers to submit claims under that settlement have since passed.

The Connecticut Office of the Attorney General led the multistate investigation, assisted by the Attorneys General of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Missouri, and New York, and joined by the Attorneys General of Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

