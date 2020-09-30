Professional Certification Program For Learning And Development Professionals Launched by Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group now offers professional certification for individuals with the launch of its Certified Learning Strategist Program. The firm, a pioneer in Learning and Talent Development for more than 27 years, is leveraging that experience in creating a program that encompasses the entire professional learning journey.

For more than 27 years, Brandon Hall Group has empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations throughout the world. influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Now, this certification program is available to empower individuals within an organization, solo employees, entrepreneurs and others.

Brandon Hall Group Certifications are backed by the only professional development company that provides data, research, insights and certifications to Learning and Talent Development executives and organizations.

“As the leading HCM organization for organizations, we felt there was a void in certification programs that prepare human capital management professionals to work effectively with business leaders in their organizations,” said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke. “The Certified Learning Strategist program — and future certifications — provides the crucial strategy and business skills individuals need to thrive in their careers while helping their organizations achieve business goals.”

BHG’s Certified Learning Strategist program focuses on 24 competencies that enable learning professionals at all levels to broaden their expertise to include business acumen, leadership, inclusion, consulting, cross-functional collaboration, analytics, organizational design and more.

“Employers count on the learning function to upskill and reskill employees as they grapple with unprecedented change from digitalization, the coronavirus pandemic, shifting business and social climates, and more,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke.

The CLS program is a learning journey without ratings or grades. Brandon Hall Group’s professional certifications are comprehensive educational programs centered around a multiphase knowledge test.

“In addition to testing their acumen, we also use scenario-based learning derived from our best-in-class HCM Excellence Awards,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Strategy Officer Michael Rochelle. “Our exam isn’t about memorization and theory but for developing new competencies and skills that can be immediately applied in your organization.”

To learn more about Brandon Hall Group’s Certified Learning Strategist Program and other forthcoming professional certification programs, visit https://certification.brandonhall.com/.

