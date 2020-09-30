Interface, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Interface, Inc. ("Interface" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TILE) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.



Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy

The investigation focuses on whether Interface issued misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Interface is the subject of an press release distributed by the SEC on September 28, 2020. This SEC release, titled, “Interface and Two Former Executives Charged With Accounting and Disclosure Violations,” states that “[t]he SEC’s order against Interface, Inc. . . . finds that in multiple quarters in 2015 and 2016, the company made unsupported, manual accounting adjustments that were not compliant with GAAP.” On September 29, 2020, shares of Interface dropped in intraday trading, based on this news.

