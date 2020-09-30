Rock Creek Cattle Company’s Annual Food, Wine and Arts Festival Raises $670k to Benefit The Folded Flag Foundation

Donations will go directly to providing educational scholarships to Gold Star families

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Folded Flag Foundation, a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization committed to honoring America’s fallen heroes by providing their families with financial support for education, announced it raised $670,000 during the annual Food, Wine and Arts Festival, hosted by Rock Creek Cattle Company in Deer Lodge, Montana.



The annual event is a private gathering where attendees are invited to play golf, view local art, bid on silent auction items, and participate in wine and food tastings – all to benefit The Folded Flag Foundation. Following social distancing guidelines, this year’s event included members and guests of Rock Creek Cattle Company, as well as chairman of the Vegas Golden Knights hockey team and Rock Creek owner, Bill Foley.

“Rock Creek Cattle Company understands the sacrifice our military service members and their families make each and every day to protect our country and freedom. Some of these heroes never get the chance to return home to their families,” said Todd Pollock, general manager of Rock Creek Cattle Company. “We are honored to be able to support Folded Flag’s mission of taking care of the family members left behind.”

The Folded Flag Foundation was founded in 2014 by Foley as a way to provide educational scholarships to the surviving spouses and children of military and government personnel who have lost their lives as a result of hostile action or in an accident related to U.S. combat or stateside operations. Because of the generous support of four underwriting sponsors ̶ Black Knight, Inc.; Fidelity National Financial; FIS; and ServiceLink ̶ 100% of all public donations goes directly to the Gold Star family members.

“We are extremely grateful for our esteemed partnership with Rock Creek Cattle Company. Their support for our organization has enabled us to raise critical funds to help so many Gold Star families this year with their educational pursuits,” said Kim Frank, president of The Folded Flag Foundation. “During these especially trying times for so many families, we are pleased our donors have been so generous, which helps ensure that our scholarship recipients are not left without support. We remain committed to helping these Gold Star families build a foundation for the future and pursue educational achievements that might not otherwise be possible.”



About The Folded Flag Foundation

The Folded Flag Foundation is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization committed to honoring the legacy of our fallen heroes by helping their families with financial support for education. The Folded Flag Foundation proudly gives 100 percent of ALL public donations to the families. Corporate sponsors Black Knight, Inc., ServiceLink, Fidelity National Financial (FNF) and Fidelity National Investment Services (FIS) underwrite all administrative costs. For more information on The Folded Flag Foundation, including how to make a donation to support its cause, please visit www.FoldedFlagFoundation.org.

About Rock Creek Cattle Company

Rock Creek Cattle Company is a private, residential golf and outdoor adventure club owned and developed by William Foley. The land that now makes up Rock Creek Cattle Company was once a part of the historic Grant-Kohrs Ranch, a sprawling empire that spanned nearly 10 million acres of southwestern Montana. Rock Creek Cattle Company is comprised of the 28,000-acre Home Ranch and secluded Rock Creek Lake. This land, known as “Spotted Dog”, is one of the best elk winter ranges in Montana and a wildlife mecca with elk, bears, wolves, deer and antelope. For more information visit www.rockcreekcattlecompany.com

