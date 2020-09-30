New opinions: Sep. 25

The Supreme Court has issued 2 new opinions. The summaries are below.
Onstad v. Jaeger, et al. 2020 ND 203 Docket No.: 20200251 Filing Date: 9/25/2020 Case Type: WRIT OF MANDAMUS (Civil) Author: Per Curiam
Highlight: Section 16.1-01-08, N.D.C.C., authorizes a court to order the secretary of state to correct an error which has been committed in printing the ballot, and does not place a time limitation on the court’s authority to order the correction of a ballot before the election.
A person’s legal residence is a question of fact.
Holter v. City of Mandan 2020 ND 202 Docket No.: 20190277 Filing Date: 9/21/2020 Case Type: ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING Author: McEvers, Lisa K. Fair
Highlight: Dissenting opinion on petition for rehearing; petition for rehearing denied.