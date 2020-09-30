Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 913 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,867 in the last 365 days.

New opinions: Sep. 25

The Supreme Court has issued 2 new opinions. The summaries are below.

To see an opinion, click on the "View Opinion" button. Opinions display in a printable format. Hyperlinks to all North Dakota opinions and rules cited in an opinion are included in the text: hover over the citation and click to follow the hyperlink.

See other Supreme Court opinions at: https://www.ndcourts.gov/supreme-court/opinions

Onstad v. Jaeger, et al. 2020 ND 203 Docket No.: 20200251 Filing Date: 9/25/2020 Case Type: WRIT OF MANDAMUS (Civil) Author: Per Curiam

Highlight: Section 16.1-01-08, N.D.C.C., authorizes a court to order the secretary of state to correct an error which has been committed in printing the ballot, and does not place a time limitation on the court’s authority to order the correction of a ballot before the election.

A person’s legal residence is a question of fact.

Holter v. City of Mandan 2020 ND 202 Docket No.: 20190277 Filing Date: 9/21/2020 Case Type: ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING Author: McEvers, Lisa K. Fair

Highlight: Dissenting opinion on petition for rehearing; petition for rehearing denied.

You just read:

New opinions: Sep. 25

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.