Howard’s Opens New Flagship Marina Pacifica Location

Independent Retailer Cites Strategic Growth, Desire to Open Experiential Facility

/EIN News/ -- LA HABRA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard’s, Southern California's premier independent appliance retailer, today announced the opening of its all-new flagship location at the Marina Pacifica shopping center in southeastern Long Beach, adjacent to the marina. The new 22,500 sq. ft. location will be the jewel in Howard’s crown, a destination location for customers, situated on the famed Pacific Coast Highway.



In addition to serving as the appliance hub for south L.A. and Orange County, the Howard’s Marina Pacifica store functions as a luxury brand showroom featuring demonstrations of technology and connectivity, in-store kiosks, and live product vignettes. The store includes “live” kitchens, laundry displays, a coffee lounge, a designer conference area, and a connected experience. Brand partners are invited to display their premium products to customers in the store, as well.



“We are delighted to add the Marina Pacifica location to our family of exceptional stores, particularly in this prized location,” said John Riddle, President & CEO, Howard’s. “This new site brings much more to the community than a typical store—it is an experience center. Customers, designers, and trade professionals are invited to browse our room displays, observe product innovations, learn more about the latest technologies and enjoy the highest levels of product expertise and customer service.”



Howard’s partners with many high-end manufacturers to supply the needs of interior designers and to-the-trade companies. The company’s relationships with luxury appliance manufacturers put Howard’s Marina Pacifica in the unique position of supporting the local professional design community, supplying the products they want and an experiential center for project planning and client consultations.

The Marina Pacifica location’s focus on connectivity is in response to the growing interest in and demand for “smart” home devices, including kitchen and laundry appliances. “Howard’s proudly stocks brands that integrate the newest technologies for connectivity and performance including AI (Artificial Intelligence), IoT (the Internet of Things), and voice-activated features,” said Kathy Genovese, Chief Operating Office, Howard’s. “We are happy to share and display the appliances throughout the showroom and in product vignettes demonstrating their connected capabilities and everyday utility for customers.”



Howard’s has been a Southern California institution, deeply rooted in the community, for nearly 75 years. The owner-operators pride themselves on providing the highest levels of expert assistance and the best brands with an expansive array of product offerings at each store location. Howard’s also offers an exclusive 60-day price match guarantee, high-quality installation, and free delivery service. Above all, Howard’s strives to deliver a unique shopping experience every time. The size and scale of product offerings, displays, vignettes, and unique features available at Marina Pacifica set the store apart from other local big box and independent retailers.



This latest store in Howard’s portfolio will serve as an experiential showroom for featured brands to display custom vignettes and live exhibits. Partners with these specialized scenarios include Monogram, Samsung, Thermador, JennAir, and many others. The Fisher & Paykel and Dacor brands are making their partner debuts at the Marina Pacifica store. For more information about Howard’s, please visit howards.com.

ABOUT HOWARD’S

Founded in 1946 when Howard Roach began repairing radios in the back of a sporting goods store in San Gabriel, California, Howard’s has grown to become Southern California's largest and most trusted independent appliance retailer. With knowledgeable product experts, the highest levels of service, the best brands with an expansive array of products, and 12 conveniently located stores in Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside Counties, we accommodate each customer in each location for a unique shopping experience every time. Howard’s prides itself on three pillars of service: an unparalleled 60-day price match guarantee, expert customer service, and free next day delivery.