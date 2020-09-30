Armanino Welcomes New Partner Ken Harvey

Clients With International Operations to Benefit From Expanded Expertise

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced it has welcomed Ken Harvey as the sixth senior international tax expert to join the firm in the past two years.

“Because of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), we continue to see multinational tax issues as a top pain point for many of our clients – especially those in the SaaS, e-commerce and high-tech sectors,” said Jon Davies, head of Armanino’s International Tax practice. “Adding Ken allows us to support even more clients looking to expand globally, as well as those looking to minimize their existing international tax liability.”

Harvey joins Davies and a team with a broad overseas network through Armanino’s association with Moore Global. The Moore network provides Armanino clients with access to on-the-ground experts versed in local tax code and regulations, effectively serving as an extension of the Armanino team across more than 100 countries worldwide.

“As we look to the next five years down the road, we know our clients will continue to expand their global footprint, and we need to grow with them,” said Matt Armanino, CEO of Armanino. “Ken’s excellent reputation in the industry will allow our tax team to continue to provide our clients with multiple facets of deep tax expertise no matter where they are located.”

Harvey has more than 30 years of experience and will be based out of the firm’s San Jose office in its International Tax practice. He has expertise in international tax and mergers and acquisitions for enterprises ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies in industries such as e-commerce, software, biotech, real estate, cryptocurrency and fintech. Harvey most recently served as a partner with Moss Adams’ International Tax practice. He was also previously a partner at KPMG and a managing director at EY. Harvey earned his bachelor of science in applied economics and MBA from the University of California, Davis.

To learn more about Armanino’s International Tax practice, please visit: https://www.armaninollp.com/services/tax-accounting/international-tax/

Get to know Ken Harvey:

https://www.armaninollp.com/people/ken-harvey/

About Armanino

Armanino LLP (www.armaninollp.com) is one of the 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. The firm extends its global services to more than 100 countries through its membership in Moore Global, one of the world's major accounting and consulting membership organizations. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group (www.amfmediagroup.com), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital (www.intersectcapitalllc.com) is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.

Contact: Kyle McGuire

AMF Media Group

kyle@amfmediagroup.com

(925) 790-2788