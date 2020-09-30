Your Official Playlist for Fireplace Season

The Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association Releases Top 20 Songs to Enjoy by the Fire This Season

/EIN News/ -- Arlington, VA, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The time to hesitate is through. No time to wallow in the mire.” Fall is approaching so it’s time to light your fireplace and dial up your favorite songs to chill out while you warm up. With #NationalFireplaceMonth upon us, the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA) is unveiling the “Official Playlist for Fireplace Season.”

“We’re in for a long season hunkered in our homes with our fireplaces a comforting respite,” said Emily McGee, senior communications director for HPBA, the trade association representing fireplace manufacturers, distributors and specialty retailers. “Few things pair as well with the ambiance of a fireplace than the mellowness of good music. With that in mind, our team of music lovers have developed what we hope will be the ideal playlist for all to enjoy by the fire over the coming months.”

Available here, the carefully curated song cycle begins with Jose Feliciano’s cover of the Doors’ classic, “Light My Fire,” “at a much more appropriate tempo for relaxing by the fire,” added McGee. The list continues with songs that feature sitting fireside – “Warm Love” by Van Morrison and “Mushaboom” by Feist – to songs that conjure the fall – “Harvest Moon” by Neil Young and “Autumn Serenade” by John Coltrane – to current hits by Taylor Swift, Blake Shelton and others, as well as new and classic soul, pop, country and hip-hop tunes.

HPBA’s “Official Playlist for Fireplace Season” is:

“Light My Fire,” Jose Feliciano

“Warm Love,” Van Morrison

“cardigan,” Taylor Swift

“Norwegian Wood,” The Beatles

“Fire,” Pointer Sisters

“River,” Joni Mitchell

“Wildfire,” Nate Smith

“Harvest Moon,” Neil Young

“Autumn Serenade,” John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman

“Texas Sun,” Khruangbin and Leon Bridges

“I Love Everything About You,” Stevie Wonder

“Mushaboom,” Feist

“Lego House,” Ed Sheeran

“Closer to Fine,” Indigo Girls

“Happy Anywhere,” Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

“Try a Little Tenderness,” Otis Redding

“Furr,” Blitzen Trapper

“Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” Ms. Lauryn Hill

“Stardust,” Willie Nelson

“Never Can Say Goodbye,” Isaac Hayes

About the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA)

The Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA), based in Arlington, Va., is the North American industry association for manufacturers, retailers, distributors, representatives, service firms and allied associates for all types of barbecue, patio and hearth appliances, fuels and accessories. The association provides professional member services and industry support in education, statistics, government relations, marketing, advertising and consumer education.

